WhatsApp Updates Verification: Replaces Green Badge with Blue Checkmark

WhatsApp is set to replace the green checkmarks on its business accounts and channels with blue ones to unify the verification identity across all Meta platforms. The blue checkmark is designed to enhance user trust by ensuring authenticity, aiding users in identifying legitimate businesses and guarding against imposters, thus fostering safe interactions with verified accounts.

This update was initially detected by WABetainfo in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS, version 24.16.10.72, where the new blue badge supersedes the former green one. Given that Meta utilizes a blue checkmark for verification on other platforms such as Instagram, Threads, and Facebook, it’s logical for WhatsApp to adopt this change as well.

Currently, the feature is accessible to a select group of users who download the most recent WhatsApp beta for iOS via the TestFlight app, with a broader deployment anticipated in the upcoming weeks. This move aligns with the Meta Verified feature, launched around two months ago by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for certain businesses.

Moreover, Meta has recently launched Meta AI for WhatsApp, aimed at assisting users with daily tasks and creative endeavours. Initially unveiled at last year’s Meta Connect, it operates on the advanced Llama 3 AI model. Following its global release in April, Meta AI is now available to WhatsApp users in India.