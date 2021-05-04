WhatsApp To Add Voice Messages Review Tool

New Delhi: WhatsApp is testing a new tool for Android and iOS devices that will allow users to review their voice messages before sending them to a contact.

The feature that WhatsApp is developing allows users to review their voice messages before sending them, unlike the current version where users have no option to review the voice message before sending them.

This new feature will add a new Review button, that you can easily tap to listen to the voice message. As mentioned before, after tapping the Review button, you can listen to the voice message you were previously recording, and you will be able to decide if you want to discard or send it.

This feature is under development and their plans are to release it in a future update on WhatsApp for iOS and Android.