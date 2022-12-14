WhatsApp Pay’s head Vinay Choletti resigns

WhatsApp Pay’s head Vinay Choletti, who took over the position only in September, has resigned from his post after four months. His exit from the company marks the second such departure of a top company executive within months.

Earlier in September, WhatsApp Pay’s India head Manesh Mahatme had resigned to return to his previous employer, Amazon, after a stint of 18 months at the Meta-owned company.

“Today was my last day at WhatsApp Pay and as I sign off, I can proudly say that watching the scale and the influence of WhatsApp in India has been a humbling experience. The last one year personally has been a great learning journey and the excitement of being in the frontline and launching some global first payments use cases such as ‘QR tickets for Bangalore Metro on WhatsApp’ was unmatched. I am humbled to see the customer adoption of novel use cases using WhatsApp Pay and I will wear these badges proudly for the rest of my life,” Choletti posted on his LinkedIn page, announcing his departure from WhatsApp Pay.

However, Choletti did not elaborate on his future plans. He added: “As I move on to my next adventure, I strongly believe that WhatsApp has the power to phenomenally transform digital payments and financial inclusion in India and I look forward to seeing it leverage its potential in the coming years.”