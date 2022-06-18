WhatsApp Now Let You Hide Your Profile Picture, Last Seen And Status Updates From Specific Contacts

Mumbai: The Meta-owned instant messaging app, WhatsApp now brings a new feature to hide your profile picture, status updates, and some other information from people.

Generally, you can choose between showing your profile picture, last seen details, and status updates to everyone, all your contacts, or nobody at all. The new update adds a new “My contacts except…” option here.

Earlier, WhatsApp announced that it is rolling out a bunch of features for group calls. The app will now let users mute specific people on a call. However, it is unclear whether the right to mute will be given to all the participants or only the group admin. Similarly, users will also be able to message specific people during a call. The app has also rolled out a new indicator that will make it easier for users to see when more people join the call.