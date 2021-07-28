WhatsApp New Feature Unveiled: Click To Know More

New Delhi: The messaging giant WhatsApp has recently unveiled a new feature in which users can now add unwanted chats to the ‘Archived’ folder and the chats will now stay in the folder when new messages come in, instead of coming back to the top, out of the Archived folder.

Initially, the setting is available for some iPhone users last week and now it is rolling out for Android as well as iOS users. Through the new feature of WhatsApp, now if a new message comes in the archive chat thread, then it will not appear in the main chat folder. But if you go to the archive chat folder and look, you will see all the messages there. You won’t see these new messages in the main chat until you unarchive the chat yourself.

Reportedly, the messaging application has been testing the archive chat feature for the past few years. In the year 2019, this feature was seen on the beta version but later it was withdrawn. The feature reappeared last year and since then efforts are being made to refine it to roll out for users on the stable version.