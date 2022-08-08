WhatsApp May Soon Let You Hide Numbers from Specific Community Groups: All Details Here

Meta-owned instantaneous messaging service, WhatsApp is reportedly engaged on a brand new privacy-focused function that enables customers to cover their telephone numbers from sure sub-groups of a group on its Android app.

According to a report by WhatsApp options tracker WABetaInfo, the messenger will quickly enable individuals to cover telephone numbers from particular WhatsApp teams on Android. This choice might be deactivated by default. While becoming a member of a bunch, your telephone quantity might be robotically hidden from all members, however, you may share it with a selected sub-group later as per desire.

Additionally, the messaging platform also claimed that it will roll out the replacement by way of the Google Play beta programme, with the two.22.17.23 beta for Android. The report comes with a screenshot displaying the telephone quantity sharing function for communities, giving customers a concept of what it’d appear like when it begins rolling out.