WhatsApp May Get Ability To Pin Up To Five Chats

New Delhi: WhatsApp users may get the ability to pin up to five chats. At present, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform allows users to pin up to three chats.

This way WhatsApp users will be able to prioritize more conversations that are most important to them.

Reportedly, the social messaging platform is working on a feature that will allow users to report status updates. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the alleged feature would let users report a status update within a new menu in the status section.