WhatsApp Launches ‘Communities’ To Assist Customers Organise Teams

California: Meta-owned WhatsApp on Thursday announced a new feature called ‘Communities’ to organise separate groups in larger structures that could be used by businesses or schools.

This feature will enable users to bring together separate groups under one umbrella and manage these busy conversations in a secure and private way.

The company said that ‘Communities’ are protected with end-to-end encryption.

“Close-knit groups – schools, members of a religious congregation, even businesses – need to be able to have secure and private conversations without WhatsApp monitoring their every word,” the company said in a statement.

With the new feature, people can receive updates sent to the entire ‘Community’ and easily organise smaller discussion groups on what matters to them.

For example, a school principal can bring all parents together to share must-read updates and set up groups about specific classes, extracurricular activities or volunteer needs.

The company said it is also making improvements to how groups work on WhatsApp, whether or not they are part of a Community.

Emoji reactions are coming to WhatsApp so people can quickly share their opinion without flooding chats with new messages.