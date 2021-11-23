WhatsApp Introduces Safety Features In India: Check Details Here

New Delhi: The Facebook-owned messaging giant, WhatsApp has recently introduced two safety features in India. The features include ‘flash calls’ and ‘message level reporting’ that ensure the user a secure experience. Read on to know more details.

Flash call

The latest feature “Flash Calls” will allow android users to verify their phone number on the platform simply by an automated call which will eliminate the current SMS verification process.

Moreover, with the help of the feature, the users can simply call their own devices to verify their phone numbers.

Message Level Reporting

The “Message Level Reporting” will let the users flag a particular message on the platform. However, this feature was in the works for quite some time now. All you have to do is long-press a specific message and then choose to report or block the user.

It will be the fourth option on the Last Seen settings menu along with Everyone, My Contacts, and Nobody. Users have to select the contacts they do not wish to share information from the “Accept My Contacts” option. Contacts that are not selected will be able to see all the notifications as they did before.