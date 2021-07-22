WhatsApp Introduces New Interface For Voice, Video Calls On iOS

New Delhi: The messaging giant WhatsApp has introduced a new interface for video and voice calls on iOS. The interface is similar to the interface that appears on FaceTime.

The new WhatsApp for iPhone release also updates archived chats tsp that stay archived and muted even when new messages arrive in those chats. You can also invite other people to the conversation during the call by swiping up the calling menu from the bottom and tapping the Add People option. You can also call a contact from a group call if they weren’t able to accept the call initially.

Version 2.21.140 of WhatsApp brings the new feature and design for iOS users. It also ensures that archived chats will now stay archived and muted when new messages arrive. Users can change the experience by going to Settings > Chats > Keep Chats Archived. The update also brings sticker suggestions to help users find relevant stickers that they have downloaded earlier when composing a message.