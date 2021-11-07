WhatsApp Introduces New Feature To Link Multiple Devices

New Delhi: The Facebook (now meta) owned messaging app WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that would allow the users to link their account to secondary devices and continue to send and receive messages without the primary smartphone online.

Reportedly, the feature is officially rolling out to all WhatsApp users in the most recent update of WhatsApp on both Android and iOS versions, reports GSMArena.

Earlier, the users had to make sure that their main smartphone was still connected to the internet before they could carry a conversation on your linked web browser.

How to enable WhatsApp on other devices without phone online