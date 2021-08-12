WhatsApp Introduces Chat History Transfer Feature

New Delhi: Facebook-owned messaging giant, Whatsapp has recently introduced a feature that allows the user to transfer WhatsApp chat history between iOS and Android phones.

The messaging giant also revealed that the feature enables the users to move their voice notes, photos, and conversation if they switch mobile OS.

Reportedly, the feature will available for both the users of Android and iOS systems. However, the chat history feature will first be made available to Android users in the coming weeks.

But, if you want to use this feature now, then you will have to buy the latest Samsung Galaxy foldable phones as the Chat History support is already available on them, as per the announcement made by WhatsApp. Just yesterday, Samsung unveiled its newest Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.