WhatsApp, Instagram And Facebook Servers Down Worldwide

By PragativadiNews
Bhubaneswar: Popular apps owned by parent company Facebook, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are experiencing outages in many regions.

All seem to not be working on either Web or their respective smartphone apps. Users are unable to send or receive new messages.

Users worldwide have taken to their Twitter handles to share their views on this issue.

According to Downdetector, the outages appear to have started around 11:40 am ET/9:10 pm IST.

