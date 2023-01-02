WhatsApp Has Stopped Working On These Smartphones: Full List Here

New Delhi: WhatsApp has stopped working on 49 smartphones including select iPhones. Users will not receive future app updates and soon will not be able to use the instant messaging app on their smartphones.

Here’s the full list of phones that no longer support WhatsApp

– Apple iPhone 5

– Apple iPhone 5c

– Archos 53 Platinum

– Grand S Flex ZTE

– Grand X Quad V987 ZTE

– HTC Desire 500

– Huawei Ascend D

– Huawei Ascend D1

– Huawei Ascend D2

– Huawei Ascend G740

– Huawei Ascend Mate

– Huawei Ascend P1

– Quad XL

– Lenovo A820

– LG Enact

– LG Lucid 2

– LG Optimus 4X HD

– LG Optimus F3

– LG Optimus F3Q

– LG Optimus F5

– LG Optimus F6

– LG Optimus F7

– LG Optimus L2 II

– LG Optimus L3 II

– LG Optimus L3 II Dual

– LG Optimus L4 II

– LG Optimus L4 II Dual

– LG Optimus L5

– LG Optimus L5 Dual

– LG Optimus L5 II

– LG Optimus L7

– LG Optimus L7 I

– LG Optimus L7 II Dual

– LG Optimus Nitro HD

– Memo ZTE V956

– Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

– Samsung Galaxy Core

– Samsung Galaxy S2

– Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

– Samsung Galaxy Trend II

– Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

– Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

– Sony Xperia Arc S

– Sony Xperia miro

– Sony Xperia Neo L

– Wiko Cink Five

– Wiko Darknight ZT