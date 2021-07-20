WhatsApp Enables Users To Join Missed Or Ongoing Group Calls

New Delhi: The messaging giant WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that will let users join a group video or voice call even after it has started. The users can also see the participants in a video call screen like on various communication apps.

The new feature will make WhatsApp group calls more convenient as users often face issues such as call drops, and users don’t have to go through the process of adding a participant again to the call. These joinable calls feature is used by other apps such as Discord, Instagram, and it’s also similar to how Google Meet, Microsoft Teams calls work.

Here’s how to join a missed group call on WhatsApp

You will see a Tap to join option in the call log on WhatsApp to join an ongoing group call even if it was missed originally. All you need to do is just hit that option to join the call.

WhatsApp has also created a new call info screen that will allow users to see who all have been invited for the conversation but not yet joined. You can also look at the active participants of the call from the call info screen instead of getting their details after joining the call. Furthermore, the call info screen has an Ignore button to let you ignore a call and join it later from the Calls tab in WhatsApp.

Last week, WhatsApp was spotted testing joinable calls on the platform. WhatsApp for iOS beta version 2.21.140.11 carried the new experience for iPhone users. It also included the call screen that looked similar to Apple’s FaceTime interface.

Shortly after the iOS release, WhatsApp brought joinable calls to beta testers on Android. The overall experience looks similar on both iOS and Android versions.

WhatsApp has yet not provided exact details on when you’ll get joinable calls on your device. However, since the update has started rolling out, it should arrive on the latest versions of WhatsApp for Android and iOS soon.