What & Who To Expect In Bigg Boss 15, Read Here

Mumbai: Salman Khan is returning to the small screen with Bigg Boss 15. The show will premiere on Television on October 2.

The house will be converted into a forest in which contestants will get locked. The housemates will be divided into three teams, led by three Ex-Bigg Boss contestants. They are Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari and Gauahar Khan.

While the confirmed list of Bigg Boss 15 contestants is still not out, it is speculated that TV and film personalities like Karan Kundrra, Tina Dutta, Simba Nagpal, Reem Sheikh, Nidhi Bhanushali, Afsana Khan and others will be a part of the show.

Bigg Boss OTT finalist Pratik Sehajpal has already bagged a place in Salman Khan’s reality show by taking the ‘Ticket to BB15’ during his grand finale on September 18.

Every year, the Bigg Boss house has a theme that usually ties in with twists. For example, season 14, the most recent season featuring all-celebrity contestants, followed an ‘Ab Paltega Scene’ concept, in which Bigg Boss would turn the tables every time the housemates thought they were safe. This year, the makers have adopted a jungle concept. The contestants are expected to stay in a jungle before they enter the main house. It seems they will have to struggle and fight for every comfort. In a recent promo, released by Colors TV on its social media accounts, Salman Khan promised a “crazier” and a “bigger” season.

Starting October 2, Bigg Boss 15 will air Monday-Friday on Colors at 10:30 pm and 9:30 pm on weekends.