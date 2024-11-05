New Delhi: External affairs minister S Jaishankar, who is currently touring Australia, reacted to the US presidential election and the poll contest between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, saying the India-US bilateral relations have seen steady progress over the past five presidencies.

Addressing a joint presser with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong, EAM Jaishankar said India’s relationship with the US will only grow irrespective of the poll results.

“We have seen steady progress in our relationship with the US over the last 5 presidencies, including an earlier Trump presidency. So, when we look at the American election, we are very confident that whatever the verdict, our relationship with the US will only grow,” he said.

S Jaishankar also spoke on the QUAD grouping.

“In terms of QUAD, it was revived under the Trump presidency in 2017. It was then moved from the level of a permanent secretary to a minister, also during the Trump presidency. It’s interesting, amid COVID when physical meetings had stopped, one of the rare physical meetings of Foreign Ministers was actually of the QUAD in Tokyo in 2020. So I think that should tell us something,” he said.

The Indian-origin Democratic candidate, Kamala Harris, is taking on the Republican star, former president Donald Trump.

Harris was nominated as the Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden quit the presidential race amid mounting concerns over his age.

If elected president, the 59-year-old Harris would become the first woman in history to become the US President.

Donald Trump is looking for his second term. This is the third consecutive time that he is the Republican presidential candidate.

In the run-up to his campaign, Donald Trump talked about his good rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also condemned attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.