What! Plastic bucket sells for Rs 25,000 on Amazon

New Delhi: A red plastic bucket is now available for Rs 25,000 on Amazon. Surprised? So were the Amazon customers who realised that a seller on the e-commerce platform had listed a set of six plastic buckets for a whopping Rs 25,999.

The expensive bucket began to go viral online after a Twitter user posted a screenshot of the Amazon listing and wrote: “Just found this on Amazon and I don’t know what to do.” The tweet, posted Monday, has since racked up over 2,000 ‘likes’ and a ton of amused comments.

Just found this on Amazon and I don't know what to do pic.twitter.com/hvxTqGYzC4 — Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) May 23, 2022

Another Twitter user also shared the screenshot of the Amazon listing on Twitter, noting that the staggering retail price of Rs 25,999 came after a generous discount of 28%.

“A set of six buckets cost Rs 25,000 at @amazonIN this is after discount, else it was Rs 35,000,” wrote Anuradha Shukla. “What kind of loot/ or fraud is it,” she added.