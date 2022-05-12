What is ‘Tomato flu’; All you need to know

Kerala: An outbreak of ‘tomato flu’ has triggered panic in Kerala’s Kollam district after the mysterious disease was detected in 80 children, all under five years of age. The spread of the rare viral disease is keeping the Tamil Nadu government on its toes and a medical team is carrying out tests of those entering Coimbatore for fever, rashes and other illnesses at Walayar on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border.

TOMATO FLU SYMPTOMS

Tomato flu has some symptoms similar to that of Chikungunya, such as high fever, body ache, joint swelling, fatigue. However, infected children also experience rashes and skin irritation, further causing blisters on parts of the body.

Abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea, discolouration of the hands, knees, buttocks are some other symptoms.

On the other hand, the exact cause behind the disease is not yet known and health officials are still investigating the main causes of Tomato fever.

TOMATO FLU PREVENTIVE MEASURES

First and foremost, cleanliness and hygiene should be maintained. Proper hydration is also advised.

Close contact with the infected person must be avoided to prevent disease spread.

The patients are advised to take proper rest to avoid the long-lasting effects of the fever.