What is Hamas? Know About The Millitant Group That Rules Gaza Strip

Palestine: Hundreds of people were killed, and other hostages were taken during a weekend raid inside Israel by Hamas, which has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007. Its unprecedented crossing of the border, which surprised Israel and its allies and raised concerns about the group’s capabilities and plan, sent fighters inside border communities and military facilities.

WHAT IS HAMAS?

Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, a Palestinian exile living in Gaza, created the organization in 1987 during the first intifada, or uprising characterized by widespread demonstrations against Israel’s occupation.

The Islamic Resistance Movement is known by the Arabic abbreviation Hamas, which recognizes the group’s early connections to the Muslim Brotherhood, one of the most well-known Sunni organizations founded in Egypt in the 1920s.

The group, which has carried out numerous suicide bombings and other fatal attacks on Israeli soldiers and civilians, has sworn to destroy Israel.

In 1997, the U.S. State Department declared Hamas as a terrorist organization. It is regarded as a terrorist group by the European Union and other Western nations.

In 2007, Hamas forcibly ousted the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority from power in the Gaza Strip after winning the 2006 parliamentary elections. Semi-autonomous West Bank regions under Israeli occupation are governed by the Palestinian Authority, which is dominated by the opposing Fatah faction.

In response to the Hamas takeover, Israel imposed a blockade on Gaza, limiting the flow of people and products into and out of the region, which it claims is necessary to prevent the organization from manufacturing weapons. The siege devastated Gaza’s economy, and the Palestinians accuse Israel of imposing collective punishment.

Arab nations such as Turkey and Qatar have supported Hamas throughout the years. It has recently gotten nearer to Iran and its allies.

WHO RUNS HAMAS, EXACTLY?

Yassin, the paraplegic founder and spiritual head of Hamas, spent years in Israeli prisons and oversaw the formation of the group’s military arm, which launched its first suicide strike in 1993.

Israeli soldiers killed Yassin in 2004.

After surviving an earlier Israeli assassination attempt, exiled Hamas member Khaled Mashaal took over as the organization’s leader.

The current leaders of Hamas are Yehia Sinwar, who resides in Gaza, and Ismail Haniyeh, who is an exile. They changed the group’s leadership to align it with Iran and its supporters, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon.

WHAT HAMAS DESIRES?

Hamas has consistently advocated using violence to reclaim Palestinian territory that Israel has occupied and has demanded Israel be destroyed.

Over the years, Hamas has carried out suicide bombings and launched tens of thousands of rockets into Israel from Gaza. It also built a network of tunnels connecting Gaza to Egypt to transport weapons into Gaza and strike tunnels leading into Israel.

In recent years, Hamas tended to prioritize controlling Gaza over confronting Israel.

WHY NOW?

Israel has recently reached peace agreements with Arab nations without having to give ground in its struggle with the Palestinians. The United States has recently attempted to mediate a settlement between Israel and Saudi Arabia, a fierce opponent of Iran’s financial sponsors of Hamas.

Despite Palestinian opposition, Israel’s new far-right administration was moving to bolster Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

The persistent building of settlements, which the international world believes to be illegal, the incarceration of thousands of Palestinians in Israeli jails, and Israel’s ongoing blockade of Gaza, according to Hamas commanders, prompted the group to launch its offensive.

According to its leaders, thousands of its 40,000 fighters participated in the assault. According to Israel, the group has roughly 30,000 fighters, a stockpile of rockets, some of which have a range of about 250 kilometers, unmanned drones, and various other weapons.