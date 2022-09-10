What Is GOLO Diet? Here’s How It Impacts Health

New Delhi: GOLO diet is a calorie-controlled diet that promotes a healthy lifestyle that is balanced with appropriate supplementation in order to meet health goals, especially weight shedding.

In order to amp up the process of weight loss, the GOLO diet tackles the high insulin levels, and hormone levels and escalates metabolism which further assists in shedding kilos from your body, steadily and sustainably.

This diet controls the daily intake of calories, reducing portion sizes, decrease the consumption of processed foods while motivating people to incorporate exercise into their routine.

Here’s a list of food you should incorporate while following the GOLO Diet

A person following a GOLO diet must eat 3 meals in a day with a standard serving size. Here are some foods that an individual can inculcate in their diet while on this diet.

Protein: Eggs, meat, seafood, nuts and dairy products

Carbs: Berries, fruit, butternut squash, sweet potatoes, white potatoes, beans, whole grains

Vegetables: Spinach, kale, arugula, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, celery, cucumbers, zucchini

Fats: Olive oil, coconut oil, nuts, chia seeds, hemp seeds, flax seeds, GOLO salad dressing

Food restrictions in a GOLO Diet