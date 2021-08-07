What Is Anosmia? Effective Remedies To Treat Loss Of Smell 

New Delhi: Anosmia is the partial or complete loss of the sense of smell. This loss may be temporary or permanent. Common conditions that irritate the nose’s lining, such as allergies or a cold, can lead to temporary anosmia. Anosmia usually isn’t serious, but it can have a profound effect on a person’s quality of life.

People with anosmia may not be able to fully taste foods and may lose interest in eating. This can lead to weight loss or malnutrition. Anosmia can also lead to depression because it may impair one’s ability to smell or taste pleasurable foods.

Effective Remedies To Treat Loss of Smell

Garlic

The potent anti-inflammatory properties of the active constituent ricinoleic acid in garlic reduce swelling and inflammation within the nasal passage. The presence of anti-bacterial properties adds to its advantage by clearing out phlegm deposits from the nasal route and also eases breathing by widening the nasal passage.

Crush 4-5 garlic cloves and add them to a cup of boiling water. Boil for two minutes, add a pinch of salt. Drink the mixture while it is still hot, twice a day to restore the sense of smell.

Lemon

The abundance of vitamin C, antioxidants, and strong anti-microbial properties in lemon holds high significance in treating the infection that causes excessive mucous deposits in the nasal passage followed by a blocked, runny nose.

Squeeze the juice of one lemon in a glass of warm water and add a teaspoon of honey and drink this lemon tea twice a day to get relief from throat and nasal congestion.

Castor Oil

The oil obtained from castor seeds portray powerful antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and pain-relieving properties, that discourage the growth of nasal polyps. It is extremely effective in alleviating the symptoms like swelling and inflammation that takes place due to cough and cold and helps re-establish the sense of smell.

Go for the Nasya treatment by instilling a drop of warm castor oil in the nostrils. Practice this twice a day in the morning and at night before sleeping to get faster efficacy.

Mint Leaves

The bio-active constituent menthol in mint leaves exhibits anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory property which plays a crucial role in alleviating cough and flu symptoms that causes congestion of the nose, throat, and chest cavity. Also Read: Pudina/Mint Leaves: Health Benefits Of Pudina Juice, Uses For Skin, Hair And Side Effects

Boil 10-15 mint leaves in a cup of water. Strain and drink the mixture after infusing it with a spoon of honey to open a blocked nose and restore the sense of smell.

Ginger

Gingerol, the active constituent of ginger bestows the characteristic pungent aroma and flavour of ginger which helps stimulate taste buds and enhance the sense of smell. In addition, being a natural expectorant, it also shows potent anti-microbial and pain-relieving properties that help treat infections in the nasal passage and clear out rheum particles from the nose.

You can take ginger by brewing it into tea or simply chewing a small piece of it to enhance your sense of smell.