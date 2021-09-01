What Does “Fact Check” About Man Dangling From Helicopter In Afghanistan Say?

Kabul: A video showing a helicopter flying over Kandahar with a man hanging from a rope below emerged on the Internet.

The Talib Times, a Twitter account claiming to be affiliated with the Taliban, shared the footage on August 30 with the caption, “Our Air Force! At this time, the Islamic Emirate’s air force helicopters are flying over Kandahar city and patrolling the city.”

Fact-checker for the Indian outlet Alt News, Mohammed Zubair, posted another version of the video in a tweet , apparently showing the scene in more detail and closer up.

This version clearly shows the dangling person moving and raising their arm. At the 0:32 mark in the video, the person can be seen being held by a harness-like contraption around their back.

Freelance journalist Bilal Sarwary responded to the video in a tweet on Aug. 31, 2021 by saying: “Afghan pilot flying this is someone I have known over the years. He was trained in the US and UAE, he confirmed to me that he flew the Blackhawk helicopter. Taliban fighter seen here was trying to install Taliban flag from air but it didn’t work in the end.”

Alt News, in their fact-check article of the same scene, identified another video from Aug. 30 showing a person similarly dangling from a helicopter near a flag pole, corroborating Sarwary’s version of events (here).

Apparent further evidence (a more zoomed in video and photos of a similar scene on the same day) point toward a viral video purported to show a man killed by the Taliban as alive and part of an organized maneuver. This content shows him moving and tied to a harness.