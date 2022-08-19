What Congress said on CBI raid of Manish Sisodia’s house

New Delhi: As the CBI on Friday raided the residence of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the excise policy probe, the Congress said even the ‘legitimate, righful’ actions of agencies come under a ‘cloud of suspicion’ because of the ‘relentless misuse of agencies’.

Without naming Sisodia or Kejriwal or the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera tweeted, “The flip side to relentless misuse of agencies against political rivals is that even legitimate, rightful actions of agencies come under a cloud of suspicion. In the process, the corrupt get away hiding behind the ‘misuse’ argument and the honest end up paying the price.” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh retweeted it.