WFP, Odisha Govt Join Hands To Improve Nutrition Security Among Women’s Groups

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the Government of Odisha will work on improving household food and nutritional security by strengthening livelihood initiatives, reaching thousands of state-supported Women’s Self-Help Groups (WSHGs).

“This is a significant partnership for achieving nutritional security in Odisha focused on empowerment, livelihood and incomes of women,” said WFP Country Director in India, Bishow Parajuli. “Such focused initiatives are important to address and reduce vulnerabilities around food security as highlighted by the COVD-19 pandemic,” he added.

One agreement has been signed today between Mr. Parajuli and Ms. Sujata R Karthikeyan, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Department of Mission Shakti, Government of Odisha, at a virtual ceremony.

“Sustainable livelihoods lead to improved household food and nutritional security and ultimately result in holistic empowerment of women This collaboration will support Women’s Self-Help Groups (WSHGs) by providing technical assistance and capacity development, directly contributing to long-term food security and developing a replicable model,” said Ms. Sujata R Karthikeyan.

“Working with SHGs to create livelihood opportunities, improving household nutritional security, and increasing women’s participation in decision making are some of the core objectives for the Department of Mission Shakti,” she added.

The partnership, effective till December 2023, will also be focusing on improving the linkage of women groups with government procurement systems, increasing awareness on entitlements, building capacity of women’s groups, and developing monitoring tools, and undertaking evaluations to improve function of the groups.