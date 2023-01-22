WFI’s Emergency General Council Meeting Called Off As Govt Suspends All Activities

New Delhi: The Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) emergency general council meeting, which was scheduled in Gonda for today, was called off after the Union government ordered the suspension of all activities until the appointment of the oversight committee which will take over the day-to-day activities of the federation.

BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was asked to step aside as WFI president following allegations of “sexual exploitation and mental torture” by top wrestlers, was expected to address members regarding the unprecedented revolt against the federation.

Union sports minister Anurag Thakur had announced an oversight committee to probe into the allegations of “sexual misconduct, financial irregularities and administrative lapses and to undertake day-to-day administration of the WFI”.

The minister also said that the “WFI president will step aside from the day-to-day functioning and has assured to cooperate in the investigation.”

The government also suspended the federation’s assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.

Worth mentioning, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers and working like a dictator by some of the country’s top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Ravi Dahiya.