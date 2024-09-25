New Delhi: In a bid to tackle the persistent air pollution problem in the national capital, the Delhi government has announced a comprehensive 21-point Winter Action Plan. The plan, unveiled by Environment Minister Gopal Rai, includes a series of emergency measures aimed at reducing pollution levels during the winter months.

One of the key components of the plan is the promotion of Work From Home (WFH) policies on days when pollution levels are particularly high. This measure is expected to reduce the number of vehicles on the road, thereby cutting down on vehicular emissions.

Additionally, the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme will be implemented as an emergency measure during peak pollution periods. This scheme, which restricts vehicles with odd and even number plates to alternate days, has been used in the past to moderate traffic and reduce emissions.

The plan also includes the depoyment of drones to monitor pollution hotspots in real-time. These drones will help identify the sources of pollution, allowing for targeted interventions. Furthermore, the government has proposed the use of artificial rain to improve air quality during the critical period from November 1-15, coinciding with Diwali and the peak stubble burning season.

Other measures in the action plan include an anti-dust campaign, the use of anti-smog guns, and the deployment of road-sweeping machines across the city. A ban on firecrackers will also be strictly enforced, and a special task force has been formed to monitor and control open burning of garbage.

Minister Rai emphasized the importance of collective action, stating, “This year, our theme is ‘Mil Kar Chale, Pradushan Se Lade’ (Let’s Walk Together, Fight Pollution Together).” The government is urging citizens to cooperate and participate actively in these initiatives to ensure cleaner air for all.

The 21-point Winter Action Plan reflects the Delhi government’s commitment to addressing the severe air pollution crisis and safeguarding public health during the winter months.