New Delhi: Australian bank Westpac on Monday suffered a significant outage, affecting customers’ access to internet and mobile banking services.

The bank acknowledged the problem on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “We’re aware that customers are experiencing issues accessing online and mobile banking. Our teams are working to fix the issue. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and will continue to share updates here.” By 1:10 pm, Down Detector had logged approximately 6,000 complaints regarding the connectivity issues.

RelatedPosts No Content Available

The disruption extended to Westpac’s subsidiaries, including St George Bank, Bank of Melbourne, and Bank SA, with customers voicing their frustrations on social media. This incident follows Westpac’s decision to discontinue the cardless cash feature at its ATMs across Australia. However, the bank has reassured customers that cash withdrawals can still be made using physical cards at ATMs, branches, stores offering cash out, and Bank@Post.

Furthermore, Westpac has promoted the use of digital cards for transactions and instantaneous money transfers via online banking.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...