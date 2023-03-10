Western Disturbance To Trigger Rain In Five Odisha Districts

Bhubaneswar: The rising temperature has suddenly taken a downward turn under the influence of western disturbance.

Due to the phenomenon, cloudy weather has prevailed in interior areas including the coastal parts today. Five districts are likely to experience mild showers in the next 24 hours, weather department said.

The districts like Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Mayurbhanj and Balasore are likely to receive rainfall. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar has issued a yellow warning in this regard.

The Meteorological experts predicted rain and thundershowers at several places in these five districts. Under the influence of the active westerly disturbance, Rainfall of 2mm in Jamada of Mayurbhanj district and 2.6 mm in Bahalda has been recorded.

The sky remained partly cloudy in the adjoining areas and coastal pockets due to the phenomenon.