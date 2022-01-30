Western Disturbance: Odisha Likely To Receive Rain From 3rd Feb

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday informed that light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur in some parts of the State in the first week of February under the influence of western disturbance.

Dr. Sanjeev Dwivedi, a Senior Scientist of IMD, said that due to the western disturbance, from February 3 onwards, light to moderate rainfall and thundershower accompanied by fog is very likely in north interior Odisha and Sonepur district.

The MeT centre has issued yellow warning for some parts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Bargarh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Kalahandi districts, which are likely to experience the chilly weather in the next 24 hours.

Foggy conditions will return on February 1 with one or two places in coastal Odisha, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri and Rayagada experiencing shallow to moderate fog for two days.

Yellow warning of dense fog has been issued for one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri and Nayagarh between 8.30 am on February 2 and 8.30 am on February 3.

Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at one or two places in coastal Odisha, Dhenkanal, Angul, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Koraput and Malkangiri during this period.