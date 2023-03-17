Westerly Disturbance: Orange Warning Issued For Several Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: Moderate thunderstorm activity with lightening and Gusty surface winds will prevail over the districts of Odisha within the next three days, said the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Friday.

In its latest bulletin, the IMD regional centre said, “Yesterday’s trough from Bangladesh & neighbourhood to north Coastal Andhra Pradesh across Gangetic West Bengal & Odisha has become less marked.

Under influence of above, Meteorological features and moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal, moderate thunderstorm activity with lightning, hail, gusty surface wind and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over the districts of Odisha within next 3 days”.

“People are advised to keep watch on weather and take safe shelter during the thunderstorm activity to protect from lightning and follow traffic advisories in urban areas. Also harvesting of Rabi crops may be regulated judicially,” the IMD bulletin added.

Forecast and warning for next three days: