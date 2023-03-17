Westerly Disturbance: Orange Warning Issued For Several Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: Moderate thunderstorm activity with lightening and Gusty surface winds will prevail over the districts of Odisha within the next three days, said the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Friday.
In its latest bulletin, the IMD regional centre said, “Yesterday’s trough from Bangladesh & neighbourhood to north Coastal Andhra Pradesh across Gangetic West Bengal & Odisha has become less marked.
Under influence of above, Meteorological features and moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal, moderate thunderstorm activity with lightning, hail, gusty surface wind and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over the districts of Odisha within next 3 days”.
“People are advised to keep watch on weather and take safe shelter during the thunderstorm activity to protect from lightning and follow traffic advisories in urban areas. Also harvesting of Rabi crops may be regulated judicially,” the IMD bulletin added.
Forecast and warning for next three days:
|DAYS
|FORECAST
|Warning
|Day 1
(Valid upto0830 hrs IST of 18.03.2023)
|Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput,Rayagada, Nawarangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi and at a few places over the rest districts of Odisha.
|Yellow Warning(To be updated)
Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore andthunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.
Also Hailstorm at one or two places likely over districts of Nuapada, Bolangir and Kalahandi
|Day 2
(Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 18.03.2023 to 0830 hrs IST
|Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha.
|Orange Warning (Be Prepared)
Thunderstorm with lightning, hail and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmphvery likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Jajpur, Angul, Dhenkanal Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Khordha, and Puri.
Also Heavy rainfall (7cm to 11cm)atone or two places likely over districts of Jajpur, Dhenkanal, and Cuttack.
|Day 3
(Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 19.03.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 20.03.2023)
|Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Boudh and at a few places over the districts of interior Odisha.
|Yellow Warning(To be updated)
Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Puri, Ganjam Mayurbhanj andthunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.
