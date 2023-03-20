Westerly Disturbance: Hailstorm Lashes Capital City, Other Parts Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Under the influence of westerly disturbance , many parts of the States experienced heavy rain. State Capital Bhubaneswar witnessed hailstorm in the afternoon on Monday.

A good amount of rainfall has been recorded in various parts of Bhubaneswar and hailstorm has occurred in Jaydev Bihar, Acharya Bihar, CRP Street and Ghatikia and some adjoining areas.

The Capital city is completely drenched after today’s downpour. Some areas also witnessed water- logging for quite sometimes.

Meanwhile, other parts of the state received good rainfall today. Especially in Balangir, Balasore, Nayagarh, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Puri districts, there has been rain and hail.

Similarly, the regional weather agency has predicted rain in Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara in the evening today.

The westerly disturbance has been raging for last two days. The weather department issued alert of thunderstorm and rain for next two days. Rain accompanied by Lightning and thunder is likely to occur in next two days. There is a possibility of wind speed reaching 40 to 50 km/h.