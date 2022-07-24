West Indies Vs India: Men In Blue Look To Take The Series

Port of Spain: India will be looking to take the series as they face the West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series at Port of Spain on Sunday (July 24). India currently lead the series 1-0.

Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India clinched the first ODI in thrilling fashion after the skipper’s magnificent 97 and an all-around bowling performance powered India to a last-ball win over the hosts.

West Indies made 305/6 in response to India’s 308/7 from their 50 overs. Shubman Gill (64) and Shreyas Iyer (54) posted the fifties as well for India.

“We had nerves as we didn’t expect them to come this close. We thought of using the bigger side, we gave doubles to the fine leg. One of them should have been a runout but not every day is a perfect day. We have to get better,” said Dhawan at the end of the first ODI.

This will be the 138th encounter between the two sides in ODI cricket. While India have taken 68 games, the West Indies have won 63, in addition to four no results and two ties.

India squad for second ODI: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies squad: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell and Jayden Seales.