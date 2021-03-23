West imposes sanctions on China over Xinjiang abuses

Brussels: China has hit back the European Union after the US, EU, Britain and Canada imposed sanctions on its officials for human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

Western governments are seeking to hold Beijing accountable for mass detentions of Muslim Uighurs in northwestern China. The US says China is committing genocide in the region. The sanctions were the first significant measures since the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that China continues to commit genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang.

Activists and UN rights experts said at least 1 million Muslims have been detained in camps in Xinjiang. The activists and some Western politicians accuse China of using torture, forced labour and sterilisations. China always stresses that its camps provide vocational training and are needed to fight extremism.