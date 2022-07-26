West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee shifted to Kolkata after AIIMS Bhubaneswar report

Kolkata: West Bengal Minister and former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested in connection with the alleged multi- crore teacher recruitment scam in the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC),has been shifted to Kolkata.

A team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) brought Partha Chatterjee to the Bhubaneswar airport on Tuesday morning soon after he was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

Partha was earlier brought to Odisha in an air ambulance by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday and admitted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar as per the direction of the Calcutta High Court.

Subsequently, the AIIMS Bhubaneswar medical report stated that though Partha Chatterjee suffers from chronic diseases, he does not need immediate hospitalisation.