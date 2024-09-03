The West Bengal Health Department has suspended Sandip Ghosh, the ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, amid a current criminal probe. Additionally, he has been expelled from the West Bengal Medical Council and all related committees, including the ethics boards.

“In view of the ongoing criminal investigation against Prof. (Dr.) Sandip Ghosh, Ex-Principal, RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, Kolkata, Prof (Dr.) Ghosh is placed under suspension under Rule 7(1c) of West Bengal Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules. 1971 with immediate effect,” stated the Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of West Bengal.

The suspension of Ghosh ensued after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) detained him on Monday, a move that came as the result of prolonged demands for his removal by junior doctors. Despite their persistent requests, the state government had not acted until now.

Sandip Ghosh was apprehended by the CBI with his security guard, Afsar Ali, aged 44, and hospital vendors Biplav Singha, aged 52, and Suman Hazara, aged 46, on charges of financial misconduct at the hospital. This hospital has been the focus of attention due to the alleged sexual assault and homicide of a trainee doctor the previous month. Following a 15-day interrogation period, Ghosh was transferred from the CBI’s Salt Lake office to its Nizam Palace office in Kolkata for official custody, as reported by the news agency PTI.

This incident represents the second significant arrest connected to RG Kar Medical College since August 9. Earlier, Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was taken into custody by the local police and later turned over to the CBI, linked to the alleged sexual assault and homicide of the medical professional.