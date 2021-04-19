West Bengal CM urges PM Modi for help as coronavirus situation worsens

Kolkata: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking additional medicines and vaccines to contain Corona.

She told the media that she has requested the PM for providing additional medicines and vaccines and added that top officials have been directed to step up their efforts at every level to deal with the alarming situation arising out of COVID-19 in the state.

Reports said Chief Secretary along with other high level officials will reveal the detailed plan of action to tackle the spike in coronavirus in the afternoon in a press conference.

The TMC MP Derek O’Brien confirmed that Mamata Banerjee will not campaign in Kolkata anymore for the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections. The decision was taken in view of the alarming surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. The election rallies of the CM will now be confined to a maximum duration of 30 minutes.