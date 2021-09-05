West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee To Contest Bhabanipur Bypoll

Kolkata: After Nandigram lose, another battleground for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, has become ready but this time, she will fight from her old constituency, Bhabanipur.

During the West Bengal Assembly polls earlier this year, she had lost in Nandigram to his former close aide Suvendu Adhikari who fought on a BJP ticket.

The TMC announced on Sunday that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be the party’s candidate in the Bhabanipur constituency for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly bypoll there on September 30.

The party also named candidates for the other two constituencies that will go to vote on the same day. Jakir Hossain will be the TMC candidate in Jangipur while Amirul Islam will contest on TMC’s ticket in Samserganj.

Meanwhile, TMC’s Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay had won from Bhababnipur. However, he vacated the seat soon after to allow it to go to bypoll for Mamata Banerjee to contest from there.