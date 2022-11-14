West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Apologises For TMC Minister’s Derogatory Remarks Against Prez Murmu

After TMC minister Akhil Giri’s questionable remarks on President Droupadi Murmu’s looks stirred up a political row in West Bengal and in Odisha also, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday apologised on behalf of the minister.

Coming down heavily on her cabinet minister, the TMC supremo said that Giri has already been cautioned. She stated that the party has apologised and it was not the TMC’s culture to pass personal remarks.

“We respect the President of India. She is a highly-respected lady. We condemn the statement made by Akhil Giri, what he said is wrong. The party has already condemned the statement, and Akhil Giri has also been cautioned, Banerjee said.

“We at AITC do not support Akhil Giri’s opinion. As a matter of fact, I personally respect President Droupadi Murmu. She is a very sweet lady, and I like her a lot, Banerjee further said.

I apologise for Akhil Giri’s statement. We have great regards for the President, and making such comments is not part of AITC’s culture, the TMC supremo said, adding that Akhil Giri has been cautioned and if he says anything like this in the future, the party will take stringent action against him.

On Monday afternoon, BJP legislators, led by Bengal assembly Leader of Opposition Suendu Adhikari headed towards Raj Bhavan, protesting against Fisheries minister Akhil Giri’s remark on President Murmu.

“They (BJP) said that I am not good-looking. We don’t judge anyone by their appearance. We respect the office of the President (of India). But how does our President look?” Giri was heard saying at a rally in Nandigram, Adhikari’s constituency.