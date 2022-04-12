West Bengal By Election: Violence Breaks Out In Asansol Amid Voting

Asansol: Polling has begun for the bypolls to one Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal’s Asansol and four assembly seats in Ballygunge in Bengal, Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh, Bochahan in Bihar and Kolhapur North in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, violence broke out in Asansol, where voting is underway.

According to reports, BJP’s candidate Agnimitra Paul alleged that people from the Trinamool Congress hurled stones at her convoy.

Polling began at 7 am on Tuesday for the by-election to the Asansol Lok Sabha seat, necessitated after Babul Supriyo resigned as the MP after switching over to the TMC from the BJP. The TMC has fielded yesteryear actor Shatrughan Sinha from the constituency, who will face BJP’s Asansol Dakshin MLA Agnimitra Paul in the polls.

Altogether 680 of the total 2,012 booths in Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district, and all the 300 booths in Ballygunge in south Kolkata have been identified as “sensitive”.

Meanwhile, bypolls to the Bochahan assembly seat in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur also commenced.

A total of 2.90 lakh voters will decide the fates of 13 candidates, three of them women, in the by-election. Altogether 1.53 lakh men, 1.47 lakh women and four voters of the third gender will exercise their franchise at 350 polling centres, which are being manned by 1,500 security personnel.