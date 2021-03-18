West Bengal Assembly Polls: BJP Announces List Of 148 Candidates

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced the list of 148 candidates for West Bengal Assembly Polls. The names were finalised in the meeting of Central Election Committee of the party which was held on Wednesday.

Announcing this, party General Secretary Arun Singh said, the list has several prominent persons including sitting and former MPs, sitting and former MLAs, intellectuals and aritists.

Former Union Minister and party vice president Mukul Roy will contest from Krishnangar Uttar seat and former state BJP president Rahul Sinha has been fielded from Habra.

Scientist Gobardhan Das will fight from Purbasthali Uttar seat and footballer Kalyan Chaubey will contest from Maniktola.

Sitting MP Jagannath Sarkar has been fielded from Shantipur and former MLA Bankim Chandra Ghosh from Chakdaha. Folk Singer Ashim Sarkar will fight from Haringhata.

The saffron party has already released the names of 112 candidates for the first four phases of the West Bengal Assembly elections. Four MPs including Babul Supriyo, Locket Chatterjee, Swapan Dasgupta and Nisith Pramanik will be fighting the polls.