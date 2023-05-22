‘We’re Ready, All 7 Girls Are Ready’: Bajrang And Vinesh Over Brij Bhushan’s Narco Test Demand

Delhi: Day after Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh said that he was ready to undergo a polygraph test to prove his innocence, the wrestlers have now countered him with the narco test request of complainants. On Monday, the protesting grapplers said that Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and all the seven girls who have complained against Singh are also ready for the narco test. They said that the whole country should watch the tests live and it should be done under the monitoring of the Supreme Court.

Addressing the media, Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia said that yesterday Brij Bhushan gave a statement on the narco test, adding “but it should be through the Supreme Court, the whole country should watch it live”. Punia added that all the seven girls are ready to undergo the polygraph test as well and “we are also ready”.

Notably, BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday stated that he is willing to undergo narco-analysis or polygraph test in order to resolve the sexual harassment accusations against him. However, he has a condition.

Taking to Facebook, WFI Chief stated: “I am ready to get my narco test, polygraphy test or lie detector done but my condition is that along with me Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia should also undergo these tests. If both the wrestlers are ready to get their test done, then call the press and announce and I promise them that I am also ready for this.”

Bajrang Punia said that action should be taken against Singh if he is found guilty. “He is sitting 500-km away from here and uttering anything…Police are misleading us. He is guilty, don’t make him a star,” he added.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat said that they have taken her and Bajrang’s names, and added “ We are ready, all the girls are ready. The whole country should see what atrocity he did…. Narco test should be broadcast live”.

Sakshi Malik meanwhile sought people’s support and asked them to join the protest at Indian Gate on Tuesday. “Whoever is stopped should do a candle march there. We have done everything peacefully,” she added.

Punia informed the media that a Khap panchayat will be organised on May 28 in front of the Parliament on the matter of the ‘Rs 15 medal’. “He has insulted the tricolour along with the medal,” Punia further said.