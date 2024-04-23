We’re excited! Closer to her release, Anushka Sen as ‘Asmara’ treats us with the BTS of her ‘arrival’ on digital screens

Anushka Sen, a Different Global Star of India is constantly making waves in the entertainment industry. At a very young age, the young global star has made a very big name for herself across the globe. She is impressing the audiences with her exceptional talent as she takes on challenging roles and nailing them effortlessly.

The young talent is the star of the moment at present. Anushka is gearing up for the big release of her digital show ‘Dil Dosti Dilemma’. The show is carrying phenomenal buzz among the audiences and the front foot reason is Anushka.

Amidst the promotions, Anushka Sen is giving a digital treat to the audiences with exclusive behind-the-scenes from her show and promotions on her social media. The actress is constantly sharing pictures with her fans and the audiences, keeping the expectations sky-high.

Right from the trailer to the BTS visuals, Anushka Sen is seen as a stand-out performer in the show. The fans and the audiences are eagerly waiting to watch the show on Prime Video. She is playing the character of cheerful girl Asmara in the show and she livens up the screen like no other and is truly building up our excitement for the series. Her fans have praised her for her commitment and have expressed their love and admiration for her talent.

Overall, Anushka Sen’s portrayal of Asmara in Dil Dosti Dilemma has been a breath of fresh air in the world and a treat for her fans. We can’t wait to see what she has in store for us next! Anushka Sen’s Dil Dosti Dilemma premiers on Prime Video on the 25th of April, 2024.