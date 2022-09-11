Well-marked low pressure over south Odisha and adjoining areas intensifies into Depression

Bhubaneswar: The well-marked low-pressure area over Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts moved west-northwestwards and concentrated into a Depression.

It lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today over south coastal Odisha and neighbourhood, about 20 km northwest of Gopalpur, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

As per IMD, the system is likely to move west-northwestwards across south Odisha and south Chhattisgarh during next 24 hours and weaken gradually.