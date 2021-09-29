Well Marked Low Pressure Area To Trigger Heavy Rain In These Areas

Bhubaneswar: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places in Odisha and neighbouring States till September 30 under the influence of a Well Marked Low Pressure Area.

As informed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday, the Well Marked Low Pressure Area lies over central parts of Gangetic West Bengal and the associated cyclonic circulation extends upto mid-tropospheric levels.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand on September 29, and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on September 30.