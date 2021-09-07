Weather Alert! Well Marked Low Pressure Area Lies Over Odisha-AP Coasts, Brings Rainfall

Bhubaneswar: The Low Pressure Area now lies as a Well Marked Low Pressure Area over Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal & north Andhra Pradesh­-south Odisha coasts.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it is likely to move west­northwestwards during the next 2 to 3 days.

Under its influence, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during the next 24 hours.

“Under the influence of west-northwestward movement of the low pressure area, light to moderate or thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of interior Odisha and at many places over the districts of coastal Odisha,” the IMD release stated.

The Met Centre forecast said heavy rainfall is likely to occur at Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Keonjhar in the next 24 hours. Yellow warning has been issued for as many as 14 districts of coastal and southern Odisha.

Squally weather with surface wind speeds reaching 40 to 50 kmph likely to blow over north adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast.

IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea of north adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal of Odisha coast during next 24 hours.