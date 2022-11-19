Well Marked Low Pressure Area Lies Over Bay Of Bengal

Bhubaneswar: A Well Marked Low Pressure Area lies over central parts of south Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and gradually concentrate into a Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours.

The system is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards towards Tamilnadu-Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during the subsequent three days.

Under its influence light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over North Coastal Tamilnadu-Puducherry, Karaikal on November 19 and 20.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over North Coastal Tamilnadu-Puducherry, Karaikal and isolated heavy falls over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Rayalaseema on November 21 and 22.

On November 23, light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over North Tamilnadu-Puducherry, Karaikal and south coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into Southwest and adjoining areas of Southeast & Westcentral Bay of Bengal and along and off Sri Lanka coasts on November 19; Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and along and off Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducheny, Sri Lanka coasts during November 20 to 22; Gulf of Mannar on November 21 and 22; and over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and along and off Andhra Pradesh & North Tamil Nadu on November 23.