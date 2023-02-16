“Welcome To My Heart”: Swara Bhskar Marries Politician Fahad Ahmad

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker is now married. She herself revealed the news through social media.

The actress tied the knot with political activist Fahad Ahmad. She broke the news on Twitter on Thursday. The Veere Di Wedding actress posted a video outlining their love story and including a compilation of all their wonderful moments.

She revealed that the couple had legally wed on January 6, 2023, under the Special Marriage Act.

She shared a video and wrote, ” Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours.”