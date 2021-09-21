BTS
Welcome generation! BTS Speak and Perform ‘Permission to Dance’ at the UN as members including V suit up

By PragativadiNews
New York: Globally-loved boyband BTS spoke about climate change, and sustainable development amid the pandemic, and also performed their latest hit ‘Permission To Dance’ in and outside the UN headquarters in New York.

The group were recently named the U.N.’s Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generations and Culture; it marked the third time the band gave a speech at the U.N., following two occasions in 2018 and 2020.

After being introduced by Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea, the group’s members shared a number of comments on the pandemic they had received from fans. BTS asked fans across the globe through their social channels “What were the past 2 years like for you, and what’s your world like today?”

Introduced by President of Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in, the septet came up on stage to present the stories of youth trying to live healthier lives or their thoughts on climate change.

“We think that instead of the ‘lost generation,’ a more appropriate name would be the ‘welcome generation.’ Because instead of fearing change, this generation says, ‘Welcome!’ and keeps forging ahead.”

The pre-recorded video was played soon after the seven members of the band- Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, Suga, RM, Jungkook, and V- spoke about the possibilities of the future generation and their ability to adapt to changing times amid a raging coronavirus pandemic.

 

