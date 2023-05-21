Weight shaming? Airline Weighs Woman Like Baggage Before Her Flight

New York: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly asked to stand on a baggage scale to be weighed before boarding a flight in the United States, as per a report in the New York Post. A woman was seen facing forward and standing on what seemed to be a baggage weighing scale as an airport employee checked her weight, as per a video shared by a user Lilian on TikTok.

She added that there was uncertainty over the woman’s weight when she claimed to weigh 130lbs (approximately 58 kg), however, the airline employees did not trust her. As a result, she was requested to stand on the scale used to measure baggage.

“The whole airport trying to mind their own business as a woman is asked to step on the BAGGAGE SCALE because she claimed she was 130lbs,” the woman wrote in a text caption on the video. “It’s a tiny plane so they needed our weight to take off for safety reasons,” she further mentioned.

The video describing the humiliating action was posted in March and since then has received 1.6 million views on TikTok and many users are questioning the airline on the prejudice against passengers who are plus size, as per the Post report.